SPORTS DRIPS: Here is the latest technology for runners

Are you back at the gym or hitting the road – let us look at the latest Adidas 4DFWD 3D printed shoes for running or gym.

SPORTS DRIPS. We will be looking at the latest sportswear trends from sports around the world and from time to time we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feel on some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball to football. The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon uses these items.

Adidas Running introduces the latest iteration of 4DFWD – the next step in data-driven 3D printed midsole technology, designed to move you forward. Combining years of athlete data with the unique technology of 3D printing, Adidas 4DFWD is created to provide runners with an all-new running experience.

For over four years, Adidas has developed 4D lattice midsole technology in partnership with Carbon. Combining athlete data and Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology to produce precision tuned 3D printed midsoles. Adidas 4D footwear is amongst the first in the world to use this cutting-edge technology, which offers the ability to fine tune midsoles to specific patterns of movement so that athletes get precision performance with every step. Identified from one of five million possible lattice structures, the 4DFWD is made with nature. The midsole consists of 40% natural and renewable materials with the intent to help end plastic waste. The unique 4DFWD cell geometry is coded to compress in one direction only: forward. When a foot impacts the ground, it applies braking forces. 4DFWD reduces these forces by redirecting the impact into forward motion. With every step the 4DFWD midsole shears forward, providing a smooth transition and gliding experience.

To mark the shoe’s release, Adidas is launching the Take It Forward Challenge where runners or walkers of all abilities are challenged to complete 30km in three weeks in the Adidas Running app Sign up for the Take It Forward Challenge between 05-09 August and then run or walk outdoors or on a treadmill between 10-31 August. And if you’re looking for a holistic training plan to help you get to that total of 30km.