SPORTS DRIPS: Hot new footwear just in time for the Euro’s

Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week, we will be taking a closer look at how football’s latest boots.

So this week the entire football world had a big shake with the European Super League announcement and some of the worlds major clubs prepared to join it but FIFA and Uefa have since had the last say and it does not look like the league will be going ahead. The exclusions of players and clubs from domestic and international competitions also got fans and player highly worked up. Nice wake up call for the FIFA though and will make them get out of their comfort zone.

Lets take a look what the football brands have in-store for the business end of the season as Nike, Adidas and Puma have launched new ranges of footwear which will also form part of the International event taking place in Europe in July – Euro’s 2021. Nike has an all 3D phantom limited edition. Adidas has The SUPERSPECTRAL pack brings a series of bold and visually striking colorways to all four adidas football franchises; PREDATOR, X, COPA and NEMEZIZ, These will also be used at the Euro’s later in July this year. PUMA has launched the Spectra Pack featuring the FUTURE Z 1.1 and ULTRA 1.2 football boots, as part of the brand’s “Only See Great” platform which aims to spark a spirit of optimism, self-belief, hope and community in a year PUMA hope will bring moments of greatness in sport.

The Spectra Pack football boots by PUMA - the FUTURE Z 1.1 as worn by Neymar and the ULTRA 1.2 as worn by Antoine Griezmann - are in bright, brilliant graphics inspired by bands of refracted colour, pushing you to see beyond the ordinary and create moments that give meaning and importance to the sport.

The PUMA Spectra Pack will be available from April 19 at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers. The boots retail for R3599.00 each.

The colour update across all four adidas football franchises, PREDATOR, X, COPA and NEMEZIZ, brings a vibrant and visually striking look to each boot. Bold pop colors of shock pink and screaming orange showcase key product features, enabling players to stand out when delivering on the pitch.

Set to be worn by all adidas players including the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Vivienne Miedema, Mohamed Salah, Catarina Macario, Melanie Leupolz and Toni Duggan, SUPERSPECTRAL will also be the lead pack for UEFA EURO 2020 this July.

PREDATOR FREAK+ Extended DEMONSKIN spike coverage intended to promote enhanced ball control and swerve. Split-cut collar design, allowing for greater range of movement and improved adaptability. Colourway: core black, shock pink and collegiate purple, with white three-stripes and screaming orange wording.

X GHOSTED+ CARBITEX SPEEDFRAME designed to assist during moments of propulsion & acceleration on the pitch. VACUUM FIT in combination with a 3D moulded heel creates a super snug, perfect fit that supports explosive movement SPRINT CONSTRUCT allowing on-demand, lineal bursts of speed. Colourway: core black, shock pink and screaming orange.

COPA SENSE+ Features design innovations SENSEPODS, TOUCHPODS and SOFTSTUDS Upper featuring FUSIONSKIN, made from a material which seamlessly fuses leather and PRIMEKNIT Colourway: core black and white, with accents of shock pink and screaming orange.

NEMEZIZ 20+ V-shaped TENSION TAPE collar offers a perfect wrap around the ankle, with a revolutionary upper construction. Split outsole & TORSION SYSTEM technology allows for extreme torsional movements, while maintaining balance Colourway: white, with screaming orange stripes and accents of core black.

The SUPERSPECTRAL range is available at selected retailers from April 27 at R4999.

The Nike Phantom GT 3D Reveal 'Chlorine Blue / Pink Blast / Opti Yellow' introduce a very bold and vibrant design that features 3 Swooshes that are applied on top of each other, both on the inside and outside. The upper is covered in different colorful graphics and patterns, including an array of 'Phantom' writings, again laid over each other and colored in blue, pink and yellow. The base of the shoes and the collar is a very pale blue that's almost white. Nike Phantom GT 3D Reveal Elite – Features. Generative Texture upper for superior grip and touch, Flyknit upper construction for close-to-ball feel, Off-centre lacing for clean ball-striking, Hyperquick system soleplate for agile movement, All Conditions Control (ACC) technology. Worn by Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, Colorway: Chlorine Blue / Pink Blast / Opti Yellow.

