SPORTS DRIPS: Hot new sneakers to warm up your winter style

By Sundesh Mahes JOHANNESBURG - Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. We will be taking a close look at few new sneakers releases happening in SA this week and give you some nice insights on the products.

Nike has the new Nike Air Pegasus 38, Adidas just released their Olympic style running shoe collection and we have a Under Armour has big plans coming soon. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 has subtle updates to fit in the midfoot and brings back the forefoot Zoom Air unit from the Pegasus 37 for the right touch of springiness underfoot. In short: it's the trusty, reliable stuff you expect from the Pegasus line, with upgrades that help you go farther and train harder than you thought you could. What's New: The Pegasus 38 is built on a fresh last to provide more room in the toe box, runners might notice it feels similar to models prior to the Pegasus 36.A new individual midfoot webbing system allows every runner to lace up to a personalized fit. Soft and breathable sandwich mesh material provides comfort and performance for all runners, from the most elite to the first-timer.The tongue is a separate piece with additional foam.

What's Familiar: The tuned midsole carries over from the Air Zoom Pegasus 37. Full-length Nike React foam delivers cushioned responsiveness and smooth transition.The forefoot Zoom Air unit helps provide responsive energy return. A FlyEase version of the Pegasus 38 includes a zippered entry with no-tie lacing that secures the fit with only one hand. On the Nike By You Builder, you can design your own Pegasus 38, adjusting arch height, traction material, laces and methods of entry with a traditional or FlyEase option. ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: We give you the top 10 trail running shoes Adidas: Created from the same family as the adizero adios and the adizero adios Pro 2, adizero Boston, Prime X and Avanti track spike is the latest iteration of adidas’ elite race offering. The story of adizero began in Berlin on 28 September 2008, with Haile Gebrselassie. He introduced the adizero adios 1 to the world by shattering his own marathon world record to become the first person to break the 2:04hr barrier. The decade that followed that day belonged to adizero, the franchise that accompanied athletes on their journey as four more world records were broken, with consistent domination over the period.

Adidas reveals the latest evolution of adizero footwear built for speed on the road and the track. Led by the next iteration of adidas’ record-breaking elite performance shoe, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, and introducing the all-new ADIZERO BOSTON 10, ADIZERO PRIME X and AVANTI Track Spike, the running shoes will be worn by some of the world’s fastest this season. The ADIZERO ADIOS PRO took the road running world by storm last year when world records were broken. During the shoes’ first season, Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir broke the existing women’s only half marathon world record twice, whilst Kibiwott Kandie set the fastest ever time, taking 29 seconds off the previous record he held. ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: What’s the best gear for hockey? Building on the adizero heritage and design evolution, the collection features the ADIZERO BOSTON 10. Offering runners the best of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 race day set-up in a versatile, every day running shoe. Featuring the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO combined with a durable LIGHTSTRIKE EVA midsole foam, ENERGYRODS, a soft upper construction and CONTINENTAL™ RUBBER OUTSOLE, to support every day long distance training runs with a durable lightweight ride.

ALSO READ: SPORT DRIPS: Need to keep warm this winter? Here are some nostalgic tracksuits to keep the cold at bay Continuing the collection, the ADIZERO PRIME X has been created as a boundary-breaking conceptual long distance running shoe. Designed without limitations to amplify key features of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 and explore and push the limits of the technology. Sharing the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole and ENERGYROD technology, stiffening blades, that spring back, have been added within a 50mm heel. Under Armour: has to new runners which caught my eye – the mens UA HOVR™ Phantom 2 SPC PNR Running Shoes has a cool new colourway and the Women's UA HOVR™ Apex 2 Speckle Training Shoes is just an eye catcher. Visit their site for more information.