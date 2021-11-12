SPORTS DRIPS: Push your limits with sport technology and design

Johannesburg - Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS. So what is Sports Drips? We at Sports Drips look at the latest sportswear trends from sports around the world and from time to time we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feel on some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball to football. The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon uses these items in their peak. The platform is hosted on www.iol.co.za/sport and Facebook for now. This weekend I injured my knee (ACL) and post my operation will need to get back into gear asap so today we will be looking at a new compression brand trying to enter the South African Market and you might see it here for the first time. 2XU stands for "Two Times You," which symbolises the multiplication of human performance. Backed by Under Armour 2XU is available in more than 70 countries worldwide. NBA teams, NFL teams, the US Navy SEALs, Olympians, world champions and celebrities all choose to train, perform and recover in 2XU.

2XU is widely regarded as one of the most technically advanced performance sports brand’s on the planet and with good reason. The brand takes athletes beyond what they thought possible, enabling them to train harder, perform stronger and recover faster. 2XU sets the benchmark in clothing for all athletes to multiply their performance. The brand creates products which help advance performance, employing fabric and construction tech to take you beyond what you previously thought possible with variety of high performance compression gear on offer. Here is a snapshot of the top 5 ‘MUST HAVE’ 2XU items for summer training.

CORE COMPRESSION SHORTS The 2XU compression shorts are designed to take the place of a regular workout shorts and it’s a definite winner. It’s the perfect training partner at the gym, on the field, on the court or pounding the pavement. The powerful, lightweight PWX fabric with circular knit 360-degree stretch, reduces muscle movement and damage whilst compression boosts blood flow to muscles, improving performance, lowering risk of injury and speeding up recovery. While the high quality, durable, moisture-wicking yarns outlast the competition and keep the skin cool and dry. LIGHT SPEED COMPRESSION SHORTS

Your run apparel is as important as your running shoes. The Light Speed Compression Shorts with revolutionary Muscle Containment Stamping (MCS) technology are developed with a detailed understanding of the impact running has on the legs, reducing muscle movement, damage and fatigue, helping you run stronger and longer. RUN VISOR The 2XU Run Visor is a another fan favourite, a wonderful, lightweight, running visor that boasts a bright colour palette to match every outfit. The moisture wicking and fast drying component allows athletes to stay focused and makes for a solid addition to your training apparel wardrobe.

VECTR LIGHT CUSHION FULL LENGTH SOCK Anatomically designed to provide advanced plantar fascia and arch support, the Vectr Light Cushion Full Length Sock leverages a unique X-LOCK support system to lock the foot in place and reduce blistering for your most comfortable run ever. X COMPRESSION CALF SLEEVES

The X Compression Calf Sleeves are a versatile alternative to a compression tight, utilising seamless construction for comfort and zoned ventilation for breathability, it reduces muscle movement in the lower leg that can cause fatigue, muscle damage and shin splints. We will be giving a lucky couple a his/hers 2XU hamper worth R1000. To enter email [email protected] and like Sports Drips SA on Facebook. For more info or to purchase 2XU product visit the website: https://2xu.co.za/