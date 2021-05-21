SPORTS DRIPS: Safe exercise options during the pandemic

By Sundesh Mahes

Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. So, school sports competitions have been cancelled due to the pandemic. What alternatives are there for your kids to keep active and burn up some of that energy?

Lets take a look at some safe options which can keep the family fit and healthy while we fight this virus.

The Department of Basic Education has taken a rational decision to halt all competitive school sport for the safety of our nation. I feel it’s a good decision as we have not been disciplined enough as a nation.

What activities can we do as a family to keep fit?

1. Run/Jog – Running is massive in SA, we have some of the best elite runners in the world. All you need is a decent pair of shoes and a warm fleece top for the winter chills to hit the road as a family. You can even include the pets.

2. Hiking/Walking – SA has a the most beautiful hiking trails – from Cape Town to Johannesburg, Bloemfontein to East London you will find awesome trails in the mountains and along the coastline.

3. Club Sport – Club sport remain open for Juniors and Seniors – please practice Safety precautions.

We will be looking at some gear which is suitable for road running or walking.

Maxed, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Asics have a some very comfortable running and walking shoes made with extra care for our youth market.

Maxed just launched one of their best running shoes – The Zues, This carbon propel shoe is so amazing yet very affordable compared to other brands – starts at R 799.00

Nike has a kids daily runner – The Star, its practical and emulates the details of the famous Nike Pegasus running shoe but made for kids – starts at R599.00

Nike kids wear

Adidas has the Run Falcon shoe for kids – its very practical but very basic, no famous boost technology or and climacool features, these start at R 499.00

Adidas Run Falcon

Under Armour has a really great designed range for kids based on the same principals as the adult versions – The Charged Bandit 6 is the one that caught my attention – made for girls and boys and looks perfect for those long walks and runs. Starts at R 899.00

Under Armour Charged Bandit 6

From me at Sports Drips: Keep moving, stay warm and stay safe.

