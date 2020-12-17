SPORTS DRIPS: South Africa’s vibrant basketball culture will be showcased

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to the last edition of sports drips for 2020. I hope you enjoyed the column and thanks to all the readers who liked us on Facebook at SPORTS DRIPS SA and entered the competitions. Photo: NBA So we have lost many loved ones due to the pandemic but also two SA football legends this past month – Anele Ngcongca and Motjeke Madisha due to car accidents. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and teammates from Momelodi Sundowns. To our readers please be safe on the roads this festive season while dealing with strict Covid-19 restrictions. This week we will be looking at Puma’s Sundowns Heritage pack, NBA Kingdom and Co which is an exclusive South African apparel partnership. Adidas launches the new Yeezy Boost 350 this Saturday and much more Momelodi Sundowns just celebrated their 50th Anniversary this past weekend. Photo: NBA PUMA has launched the Mamelodi Sundowns Heritage Pack for fans as part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Very retro looking tracksuit reminds me of the 90’s Sundowns team with Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudua and Zane Moosa. Its available at Puma outlets nationwide and online Track Pants R1099, Track Jacket R1199, Polo - R699, Bucket Hat R399.

Photo: Puma

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Kingdom & Co, a South African apparel manufacturing and distribution company, announced today a multiyear merchandising partnership to launch a new line of NBA-branded, sports lifestyle apparel.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22, a wide range of official NBA and team-branded products for women, men and children inspired by South Africa’s vibrant basketball culture will be available in major retail outlets and select retailers’ online stores in South Africa. The new collection will include stylish sweatshirts, hoodies, track pants, T-shirts, shorts, and more and is part of the NBA’s broader efforts to connect with its South African fans through basketball, lifestyle, fashion and music.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kingdom & Co to provide fans in South Africa with a way to celebrate their excitement for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season through this new line of sports lifestyle apparel,” said NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams. “As the popularity of the NBA continues to grow across the continent, this new partnership will provide fans in South Africa with a unique way to further connect with our league and teams.”“What a significant day it is, the launch of our very first NBA fashion range, proudly designed, sourced and manufactured in South Africa,” said Kingdom & Co Chief Executive, Du Toit Botes. “We are proud of our partnership with the NBA, and our business remains committed to providing quality international brands through our local distribution and manufacturing channels in South Africa.” NBA season will tip off on Wednesday 23 December 2020.

Photo: NBA

Adidas and Khanye West launched two new Yeezy’s in SA on the 19th December it’s the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sand Tuape and on 22 December they launch the Yeezy 700 V3 Clay Brown. If you are a big Yeezy fan make sure you visit adidas online store.

This will be our last edition for 2020 see you in January 2021. Stay Safe.

