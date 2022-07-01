SPORTS DRIPS: The latest sportswear trends from around the world

In this week’s SPORTS DRIPS, we will be looking at the latest sportswear trends from sports around the world, and from time to time we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feeling on some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball to football.

The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon uses these items.

Are you back at the gym or hitting the road? Technology is always moving fast and runners’ demands are growing as the bar gets higher. Disrupting the market with innovation and meeting the athlete where they need us is what Under Armour does best. Together, our human performance and product development teams continue to bring athletes the best footwear from the UA Innovation Lab in Baltimore and UA Human Performance Center in Portland.

Fully tested and validated by UA Athletes, the all new third iteration of the UA HOVR Machina running shoes, the HOVR Machina 3, represents the latest in UA’s run footwear development. By blurring the lines between race day performance and everyday high-mileage training, this shoe continues to meet the needs of the consumer by providing the latest in tech and innovation. The UA HOVR Machina 3 features a firmer and more responsive forefront HOVR that ensures runners have that extra edge, and the plate’s upgraded composite, softer heel HOVR, and updated Energy Web and heel capture system make for a fast and comfortable run every single time.