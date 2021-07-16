SPORTS DRIPS: The Tokyo Olympics is set to sizzle with great apparel

Its such a sad state for our sports retailers with all the looting happening in SA. Nike, Adidas , Puma, SollyM Sports, Mr Price Sports and many more stores have lost millions of rand worth of stock, employers left jobless and stores totally destroyed. So please I appeal to all do not buy items there were possibly stolen products on Facebook Market place or Gumtree.

So it’s an historic moment for Kaizer Chiefs as they embark on their first CAF Champions League final, we wish them all the best in Casablanca – The game will be live on TV in SA – DSTV and SABC. I will be wearing my Nike KC gear in support and I hope all the Amakhosi Fans do too.

It’s a few days left till the Toyko Olympic Games kick off and and I am really impressed with how Team SA has been kitted out by Mr Price Sport – Tracksuits and leisure wear and team gear are world class standard. I am looking forward to watching the team sports – SA Hockey, Under 23 Football, Rugby 7’s and the Athletics are my favourite. We should get some medals in the pool as our swimmers are always competing at the highest level.

The Olympic is the perfect platform for brands to showcase their latest products with some of the most elite athletes on show. Team USA has been the trend setters since I can remember watching the games, which has been since 1992. This year teams at the games will be allowed to have various partners: e.g. Team USA will be wearing Nike apparel but Ralph Lauren formal wear and at the opening and closing ceremonies.Team Japan – The hosts and Team Australia which is the biggest team at the Olympics with 488 athletes are partnered with Asics the Japanese brand is renowned for their performance wear and quality.There will be some cool new brands from Team Russia, Nigeria and India who are using their own local sports brands at the games like Team South Africa.