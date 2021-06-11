SPORTS DRIPS: What’s the best gear for hockey?

Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. We are in the winter sports season and today we will be focusing on one of the biggest female participation sports in South Africa which is Field Hockey. The South African Hockey Association just announced the Mens and ladies teams to participate in the Toyko Olympic games. I am a provincial hockey player and also a player coach at one of South Africa’s best development teams – Intouch Community Sports so I have some personal knowledge about the sport.

Let take a look at some of the brands that are prominent in the hockey circles and some new exciting brands that are in the market. The most famous hockey gear is Grays in SA, but we have plenty of brands competing – Gryphon, Adidas, Malik, Osaka, TK and a few new brands like Fain, Grip Sports, Brabo, Kipster. We will be taking an indepth look at various branded equipment and what basics are needed to play the sport from Sticks, boots and other equipment. Hockey is South Africa is a massive participation sport as its played from Primary to High schools and boys and girls. The equipment prices have sky-rocketed and its become a very expensive sport to play with Hockey sticks priced at up to R 5000.00 and boots close to R2500.00 What does a starter in field hockey player need:

Stick Bag shin guards

boots gum guard (Not essential) glove (Not essential)

Goalkeeper needs: Helmet Padded kit

bag Stick We will be looking at prices of Sticks made out of 100% Carbon materials for the elite Provincial or international player:

Gryphon Hockey: Top of the range: R4599 Osaka: Top of the range: R5599 Adidas: Top of the range: R4899

TK: Top of the range: R4999 Grip Sports by Tenth Sports: Top of the range: R1899 Fain Hockey: Top of the range: R3599

Kipster by Decatholon Sports: Top of the range: R1999 We will be looking at prices of Sticks made out of 50% Carbon materials which is for the entry level player: Gryphon Hockey: Top of the range: R2599

Osaka: Top of the range: R2599 Adidas: Top of the range: R2899 TK: Top of the range: R1999

Grip Sports by Tenth Sports: Top of the range: R999 Fain Hockey: Top of the range: R1599 Boots:

Adidas: range from R699 – R2500 Gryphon: range from R599 – R1500 Dita: range from R699 – R2200

Kipster by Decatholan Sports: range from R399 – R1500 Goal Keeper equipment range from R15000 – R 25000 for brands like OBO or TK but Tenth Sports have a range from R 5000 which includes all pads, Gloves, helmet and a bag. Clothing and team kits: Hykes – Julian Hykes one of SA’s most prolific striker has his own brand and caters for team across South Africa for more information send us an email and we will connect you with Julian: [email protected]

Good Luck to the Mens and Womens Hockey teams: SA WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM FOR TOYKO OLYMPIC GAMES: Quanita Bobbs, Erin Christie, Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Nicole Erasmus, Tarryn Glasby, Robyn Johnson, Charne Maddocks, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Tarryn Potts, Celia Seerane, Nomnikelo Veto and Onthatile Zulu.

Coaches and Management Gillian Doig (Manager), Robin Van Ginkel (Head Coach), Nkuliso Zondi (Assistant Coach) and Taren Naidoo (Video Analyst.) SA MEN’S HOCKEY TEAM

Erasmus Pieterse, Timothy Drummond, Austin Smith, Mohamed Mea, Matthew Guise Brown, Jethro Eustice, Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Nicholas Spooner, Clinton Panther, Samkelo Mvimbi, Abdud Cassiem, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli, Keenan Horne and Tevin Kok. Coaches and Management Martin Van Staden (Manager), Garreth Ewing (Head Coach), Siphesihle Ntuli (Assistant Coach) and Ashlin Freddy.