Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says sports facilities will remain closed despite pressure to reopen venues

Durban - Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa isn’t buckling under the pressure of numerous calls to reopen sporting facilities in the country but provided updates on the processes in place to allow for sports supporters to return to stadiums. Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader, Julius Malema leads the most recent rally to force Mthethwa and his department to announce the immediate reopening of all sporting facilities in the country. The EFF’s “People’s picket to demand the opening of stadiums” is just one such measure formed towards this particular course.

Mthethwa however, isn't wincing in the midst of such demonstrations and has reaffirmed his department's position in dealing with the reopening of stadiums in the country. "We have noted calls regarding the reopening of stadiums and cultural venues," he said.

"The reopening of stadiums and cultural venues is necessary for the economic recovery of the sport, art and culture sectors, hence, in working towards these goals, I've established the Return to Play Adjudication Committee of experts to support organisations, clubs and individuals to comply with Covid- 19 regulations." Mthethwa also revealed that the proposed Safe Return of Spectators Strategy that was started in October last year has been heavily delayed by the emergence of the Omicron Virus.