Sports teams can resume training but no games yet, says Mthethwa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sports team can begin training under Level 3 regulations but it matches won't be able to resume just yet. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa briefed the nation as to how sport will be affected as the lockdown regulations are eased from the 1st of June.

The PSL as well as Super Rugby teams will be able to start non contact training next week but according to the rules, games can only take place from Level 1. #COVID19 | STATEMENT BY SPORT, ARTS & CULTURE MINISTER NATHI MTHETHWA pic.twitter.com/S0jHAsU1Qp — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2020

Mthethwa also made it clear that the resumption of training will have to be in a controlled manner in order to maintain a safe environment for those involved.

All sport bodies have 14 days to inform the Minister in writing as to the date of resumption of training and must provide an operational guidelines and a guarentee in the form of affidavits related to the testing of all officials.

Mthethwa also clarified recreational sport in not included.

IOL Sport