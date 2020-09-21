Squash SA introduce equal prize-money for men and women at Growthpoint SA Nationals

PRETORIA – In a year of unique circumstances, Squash South Africa (Squash SA) will be adding another first when it offers equal prize-money for men and women at the Growthpoint Nationals tournament to be played in Pretoria from October 15 to 17. But unlike the challenging times thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic, this is a positive breakthrough for the sport and the federation’s acting president, Jennifer Sawyer, says they “are over the moon” at the prospect. The overall prize-money package of R180 000, the biggest Squash SA has ever provided, has a R90 000 purse for each of the women’s and men’s draws in the main tournament at the Brooklyn Mall. The prize-money will be well earned because those players must first negotiate the eight regional qualifiers around the country to earn the right to play in the showcase event next month. Sawyer said the package was driven by a desire to push for equality in women’s squash and sport.

“We decided this was the right thing to do, so we had a look at our budget and were able to come up with this result, which I feel is very exciting. It is also an extremely important value Growthpoint have pushed for, and we are delighted that we can make their dream, and our dream, a reality” she said.

“We do believe it is time we look after our men and women players as best we can and make sure that we have a fair situation for everyone. We will push to make all tournaments around the country follow the same example, and hope this will be the catalyst for change.”

Squash SA acting president, Jennifer Sawyer. Photo: Supplied

The Nationals will take on a new format this year, in part enforced by a lack of squash during the year due to the five-month Covid lockdown.

It’s a concept that has taken off as by mid-week over 100 women had entered, compared to the 15 entries received last year when the tournament was held at one venue.

The organisers have tweaked things slightly by allocating a male and female player in the top eight to compete in each of the regional events.

Even though some Covid restrictions remain in terms of spectators, Sawyer said they were looking forward to hosting the players in the Growthpoint SA Nationals on the all-glass court at the Brooklyn Mall, paying tribute to their sponsors.

The regional tournaments will be played from October 8 to 11, taking place in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, Port Elizabeth, Potchefstroom and Pretoria.

Supplied