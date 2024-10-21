Stellies embraced resilience after heartbreak

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says they’ve taken their MTN8 final heartbreak in their stride. Hence, they’ve decided to become better rather than bitter. Stellies kept their Carling Knockout Cup title defence alive on Friday as they beat AmaZulu 2-1 after extra time to progress to the quarter-final. Stellenbosch’s Chumani Butsaka and AmaZulu’s Rowan Human challenging for the ball during the two teams Carling Knockout Cup last 16 clash in Umlazi on Friday night. Photo: Stellenbosch The Winelands side were not at their best, but they still got the job done – thanks to goals from Devin Titus and Andre de Jong. Tshepang Moremi scored Usuthu’s goal. Barker was pleased with his team’s never-say-die attitude. As such, he believes that it will be a matter of time before they are at their best from start to finish.

Stellies’ win also meant a lot in the scheme of things as they bounced back from the MTN8 final 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates just before the Fifa break. Barker’s men were hard done in the loss as the second goal shouldn’t have stood after Relebohile Mofokeng took the quick free-kick miles away from where it occurred. So, thanks to the two-week Fifa break, Barker and his men used the gap to start their recovery plan and map the way forward as a team. “I think the Fifa break was good for us – sometimes for pains and disappointments, the better healers are time,” said Barker after the win over Usuthu in Umlazi.

“The players were very disappointed and felt hard done by. I could see today that every free kick was taken at the right place. “There are two reactions you have (after such a loss): you can decide to be bitter or better. There is one letter difference between the two words. But we’ve decided to be better. “Move on. We can’t change it. It’s history and past. The next important thing is the following match, which was this evening (Friday night).”

Nothing but respect for the job Steve Barker has done at Stellies 👇👇



📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/IbxXIhxAbm — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 18, 2024

Stellies haven’t only moved away from the MTN8 final, but from losing valuable players such as Iqraam Rayners, Deano van Rooyen, Antonio Van Wyk, and Ismail Toure. And while the new players have blended into the set-up, including Sanele Barns and Lehlohonolo Mojela, De Jong has continued to be an important player. The 27-year-old scored the winner and provided the assist on Friday, adding to his four goals and two assists across 11 games in all competitions since the start of the season. “In my opinion, I think he’s one of the most underrated footballers in the country,” Barker said of the New Zealander.

“He’s simplicity at its best. He’s got a good first touch – controls the ball for us and links defence to attack. He’s a smart footballer. He’s aerially good and scores goals. “He’s become a key player for us. So, he’s also hoping that he gets back to the New Zealand national team. I think he also deserves it. “He’s shown consistency for me now in the last 18 months, and he’s a valuable asset. So, I like him because he’s a smart footballer – tactically very disciplined and technically very aware.”

Pass. Move. Header. 💥💥



Andre de Jong scores in extra-time to help Stellies progress to the quarter-finals ⏭#CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/IDxv6JzYf5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 18, 2024

While Stellies have been one of the most active teams this season, already playing 12 games alongside Orlando Pirates, they’ve had to play home games away from home. The Danie Craven Stadium has been undergoing renovations, with Stellies taking some of their home games to either Moses Mabhida Stadium or Athlone Stadium. That has forced them to make a lot of sacrifices regarding logistics. But Barker is not complaining, insisting heavy is the head that carries the crown. “It’s not easy. But we must not complain. It’s what we want – we want to be challenging and play in Africa,” Barker explained.