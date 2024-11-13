Stephens’ sage advice to keep to goals

Mihlali Baleka

Stage Stephens is a true epitome of the adage “goalkeepers age like fine wine.” However, he wouldn’t, in his wildest dreams, script his recent trajectory. Stephens made his professional debut 13 years ago, joining the defunct Moroka Swallows, where he spent most of his six-year tenure on the bench. Fast forward to today, and Stephens is finally recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the country, thanks to his exploits for the Winelands-based side, Stellenbosch FC. In the last 11 months, he has been outstanding for Stellies, leading the side to silverware – the Carling Knockout – and achieving a third-place finish in the league. His impressive performances earned him special recognition, including his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up. Sage Stephens got to training with Bafana Bafana earlier this week at Dobsonville. | . BackpagePix Stephens is part of a 23-member squad gearing up to face Uganda in Kampala on Friday and South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday. His call-up was surreal for the Johannesburg-born goalkeeper, as he trained for the first time with Bafana at the very stadium where he made his professional debut.

“It's been an emotional week for me, spending it with loved ones and family back home in Johannesburg," said Stephens, deep in the bowels of Dobsonville Stadium earlier this week. "The path that has led me back to this stadium has been an emotional one. If I had a chance to script it myself, I don't think that I would have scripted it any better than how it has turned out. “To train in the first stadium where I started my professional career, in my first Bafana camp, is something special. I am very blessed and honoured to have this privilege.”

At 33, it may seem Stephens is too old to be introduced into the Bafana setup, but unlike outfield players, goalkeepers usually peak when they are mature. He is relishing this moment and has shared special advice with young goalkeepers aspiring to complete a full circle in their careers. “I don't want to say it out loud, but I had to choke back a few tears. It is a very special moment for me to be here, and it is a big achievement,” he said. “To have your first call-up at the age of 33 is just special. It just proves that it's never over until you decide that it's over. Everyone has their own journey to follow, and their path to lead.

“The only piece of advice I can give the youngsters is never to give up. If it happened to me at the age of 33, then it can happen to any youngsters.” Sage Stephens has put in several noteworthy performances as captain and goalkeeper of Stellenbosch over the last few seasons. | BackpagePix Indeed, Stephens is enjoying the fruits of his labour, but had he not remained mentally strong during his time as second and third fiddle at Swallows, AmaZulu, and Cape Town City, he wouldn’t be where he is today. “The only thing that kept me going during the difficult days was the belief in myself," the pony-tailed goalkeeper reflected.