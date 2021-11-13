Stewards summon F1 leader Max Verstappen for alleged code breach

Sao Paulo - Formula One stewards summoned Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen to a hearing on Saturday for an alleged breach of the governing body's international sporting code at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. They cited article 2.5.1 of the code, which concerns access to the secure Parc Ferme area where cars are held after a qualifying session.

Dutch driver Verstappen, 24, leads Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 19 points with four races remaining. Hamilton qualified fastest on Friday, with Verstappen second, for the Saturday sprint race that will determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix. ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty in Brazil

Hamilton's car is also under investigation at Interlagos after the uppermost rear wing element failed a post-qualifying technical inspection. Verstappen and a team representative must report to stewards at 9:30 a.m. Brazilian time (14h30 SA). There's a video going round of Verstappen checking the rear wings in parc ferme. And the longer this goes on and doesn't appear so clear cut, I genuinely think if you're Mercedes you're going to be asking if he touched the wing that could have changed anything... #F1 #BrazilGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 13, 2021 Video footage posted on social media after Friday's qualifying showed Verstappen seemingly inspecting and checking with his hands the rear wings of his Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes.