SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup returns to Gqeberha

Cape Town — Superbike fanatics in the Friendly City are in for a high-octane treat this weekend when the third leg of the 2022 SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup heads to the Aldo Scribante Racetrack near Gqeberha on Saturday. After a month’s break, the highly competitive SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup, which features standard Kawasaki ZX10R Superbikes with controlled Bridgestone tyres, returns to the coastal town and should provide plenty of drama – given the exciting results witnessed in the first two rounds and a first-ever 30-strong field of Superbikers.

Capetonians Ronald Slamet (Vaultmarkets ZX10) and Trevor Westman (Wayward ZX10) lead the standings but following a dramatic double race win for Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) in Round Two, the gap has been significantly closed. Having enjoyed success in Round One, Slamet and Westman were found wanting as hometown hero Van Breda reigned supreme at Zwartkops Raceway and showed his class as the defending SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup champion. Securing victory in the first race of Round Two, Van Breda looked at ease and was dominant throughout with Slamet following closely on his tail. However, the second race provided sheer drama with Slamet coming out of nowhere to take the lead from Van Breda.

But a red flag brought the race to a halt with six laps to go and Van Breda immediately regained the lead from Slamet on the first corner after the standing restart from the grid and powered on to the chequered flag to claim the double. It sets up proceedings nicely this weekend and the early pacesetters, Slamet and Westman, will be encouraged by the familiar coastal conditions at the Aldo Scribante Racetrack, but they’ll know Van Breda is firmly back in the mix and still very much in contention for the 2022 title. The SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup forms part of the Extreme Festival, which is classed as an Interprovincial Challenge with racers competing from provinces throughout South Africa with five categories, on four wheels and two, taking to the circuit.

