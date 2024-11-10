Sundowns land KO to reach final

Mihlali Baleka MARUMO GALLANTS 0

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (0) 2 Ribeiro (pen) 53, Maema 90+4

Mamelodi Sundowns proved that they are blessed with oodles of depth and adaptability, as they beat Marumo Gallants yesterday to reach the Carling Knockout final. Sundowns will face Magesi in that match later his month at Toyota Stadium, which is just a stone’s throw away from yesterday’s venue, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, in Bloemfontein. Reaching the final will mean a lot to the Brazilians, as it will be their chance to win their first Cup since beating Gallants in the 2022 Nedbank Cup final. And while the Brazilians walked away with the victory here, Gallants will also be proud of their first half efforts, having shown no fear against their more illustrious opponent.

The heavens opened heavily before the start of the game, blessing the gathered crowd with early showers before the start of a hotly contested encounter. This clash had all the makings of a ‘final before the final,’ showing off with quality football from start to finish. Despite that fact, the match lacked goals and clinical finishes in the final third during the first half. Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns and Edgar Manaka of Marumo Gallants get in a tabgle during the match. | BackpagePix Gallants, surprisingly, had the most clear-cut chances early on, but Sundowns were blessed to have the presence of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in-between the sticks. The Bafana No 1 made two daring saves in the first half. First he denied Daniel Msendami’s long-range shot with a brilliant effort and soon thereafter, showed his quality reflexes as he saved a goal-bound header from Christopher Sithole from close range.

The Brazilians were surprisingly not at their best going forward – the lethality they showed against Kaizer Chiefs last week was nowhere to be seen. Sundowns’ slow start must have given Gallants coach Malesela ample reason to believe that he could finally get one over his former team after 13 unsuccessful attempts. After all, they didn’t only dominate the first half with the attempts at goal but with the numbers in the stands as well. Their supporters, clad in the colours of Bloemfontein Celtic, cheered them on. For all the dominance, however, Gallants failed to convert it into goals in the first 45 minutes. The hosts also started the second half with vigour but their bright start was quickly nullified by the left foot of Lucas Ribeiro. Marvin Sikhosana conceded a penalty for the hosts after Peter Shalulile’s cross struck his arm and it was Ribeiro who took the responsibility and slotted past Washington Arubi with a panenka.