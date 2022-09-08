Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams host Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener

Johannesburg — Excitement is mounting as the 103rd season of the NFL season is about to get underway in the US with 32 teams vying for Super Bowl glory and a shot at lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Current defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams, will host the Buffalo Bills in the season-opening encounter in the early hours of Friday morning, with the season then continuing for another 18 weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

The play-offs will start on the weekend of January 14 next year. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for mid-February at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Bills are one of the favourites to lift the championship this season and came desperately close last term, only to come unstuck in a heart-breaking defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional play-off round. The ascension of quarterback Josh Allen, combined with the off-season signing of Von Miller, however, may just be the edge that this team needs to go all the way.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterbacked by 45-year-old Tom Brady, are also among the teams to keep an eye on this season, while Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs are expected to be in the hunt. The MVP debate will start early with a trio of stars expected to contend for the coveted prize. Allen, Justin Herbert of the LA Chargers and Mahomes are tipped as early frontrunners, while Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who has won this award for the past two seasons, will not want to let it go. The NFL will be televised by ESPN Africa with a minimum of five matches every week during the regular season, with one match airing live in the early hours of Friday; three matches starting on Sunday evening and one match in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

NFL Fixtures - Round 1 (live on ESPN2) Friday: Los Angeles Rams v Buffalo Bills @ 2.20am Sunday: Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles @ 7pm; Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs @ 10.25pm

Story continues below Advertisement

Monday: Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ 2.20am Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos @ 2.15pm IOL Sport