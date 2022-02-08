Super Bowl to air live on ESPN throughout Africa

Johannesburg - The 2022 NFL Super Bowl on February 14 will be televised live on ESPN across Africa through SA broadcaster DSTV. The match sees the American Football league’s top franchises competing for the top prize in the land, and will be broadcast live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on both ESPN (Dstv 218, Starsat 248) and ESPN2 (Dstv 219, Starsat 249) on February 14 from 1am (Central African Time), with repeats at 7am and 1pm on ESPN2 and at 7pm on ESPN.

The Los Angeles Rams are quarterbacked by Matthew Stafford (No. 9), who’ll be running onto the field in his first year for this team after spending the previous 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. Joe Burrow (No. 9) quarterbacks for Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals selected Burrow with the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after he shot to lightning-fast success, in one of the most remarkable college seasons of all time, which culminated in a national championship for Louisiana State University. ALSO READ: ’Tom Brady will be remembered as the Greatest of All Time’ - Sports world hails NFL superstar