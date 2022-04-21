Superbike action heats up at Zwartkops Raceway

Centurion - Superbike enthusiasts will get their dose of high-octane action this weekend when the second leg of the 2022 SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup makes its way to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday. The highly competitive SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup is a racing series featuring standard Kawasaki ZX10R Superbikes with controlled Bridgestone tyres ridden by experienced motorbike veterans with a unique taste for extreme speed on two wheels.

Story continues below Advertisment

It forms part of the Extreme Festival – classed as an Interprovincial Challenge with racers competing from provinces throughout South Africa with five categories on four wheels and two taking to the circuit. The first round of the SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup got off to a flying start at Killarney last month and proved to one of the most exciting battles in recent years as two new faces made an appearance on the podium. ALSO READ: Enea Bastianini wins Grand Prix of the Americas, leads MotoGP title race

Now eligible to compete as Masters, Trevor Westman (Wayward ZX10) and Ronald Slamet (Vaultmarkets ZX10) swapped first and second places in race one and two respectively at Killarney, with both times ahead of seasoned campaigner, David Enticott (Kawasaki ZX10). Defending champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) has a tough task in defending his 2021 crown, given the impressive early-season form from Westman, Slamet and Enticott, and will no doubt add to the excitement on race day. Conditions will be vastly different to the coastal air of Killarney as the SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup burns rubber on the Highveld for the first time this year.

Story continues below Advertisment