Superbike action takes centre stage at Killarney

Centurion - Motorcycle fans and petrol heads in the Mother City are in for a treat this weekend, when the season-opening SunBet ZX10R Masters Cup returns to Killarney on Saturday. The high-octane ZX10R Masters Cup is a racing series featuring standard Kawasaki ZX10R Superbikes with controlled Bridgestone tyres ridden by highly competitive motorbike veterans with a taste for extreme speed on two wheels.

Graeme van Breda will be looking to defend his 2021 crown this season, and the reigning champion will have his hands full if he is to retain his title from David Enticott and Gareth Bezuidenhout in the eight rounds action. The ZX10R Masters Cup was first established in 2007 and has fast grown into one of the largest and most successful motorcycle circuit racing categories in South Africa. ALSO READ: FIA says Russian, Belarusian drivers allowed to race in a neutral capacity

It forms part of the Extreme Festival, which is classed as an Interprovincial Challenge with racers competing from provinces throughout South Africa. Anyone who is 30 years of age or older is welcome to join the club, with masters from 30 to 42, veterans from 43 to 50 and extreme veterans 51 and older. Picture: Eric Buijs The categories allow the racers to compete against other racers of the same age as well as for a combined championship.