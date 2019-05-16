“This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa,” said SuperSport. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

SuperSport have revealed that they are embarking on a restructuring process of their football presenter line-up as the reason why Robert Marawa was taken off air on Thursday evening. Sports-lovers reacted with shock on social media after Marawa posted a message on Twitter stating that he had been told not to arrive at SuperSport’s Randburg studios to present his show, ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’.

Instead, co-presenter Thato Moeng was alone on air, where she hosted the likes of Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, ex-Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey, and the retired Teko Modise and Siyabonga Nomvethe.

“I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on

@SuperSportTV ... I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I’ve worked with at Supersport!” Marawa wrote.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV. I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

In a short statement to IOL Sport on Thursday night, the pay channel said: “SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign.

“This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa.

“Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week.

“We are grateful for his contribution over the years, and wish him great success in his future endeavours.”

When asked if Marawa’s contract had ended when he received his text message at 6.50pm on Thursday, a SuperSport spokesperson said a response would be provided on Friday.

When Marawa was asked again why he was told not to appear on the show, he tweeted: “One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know.”

One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

But some of Marawa’s fans suggested that a tweet he posted after 3am on Thursday may have played a part in his sudden removal.

“The Mafia!! Incorporated with lackeys. An amazing story!!” was the initial tweet, and when asked if he was working or suffering from insomnia, he replied: “Working and reflecting....Imagine paying for a service where people who r guilty of sexual harassment r employed and encouraged to work!! Lovely hey....”.

The Mafia!! Incorporated with lackeys. An amazing story!! 👌🏽 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

Working and reflecting....Imagine paying for a service where people who r guilty of sexual harassment r employed and encouraged to work!! Lovely hey.... — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook