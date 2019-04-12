Brad Tandy was the only swimmer to post a qualifying time on the final night of the South African Swimming Championships in Durban on Friday. Photo: David Gray/Reuters

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Brad Tandy became the ninth South African swimmer to qualify for the Fina World Long-Course Championships in July. Tandy was the only swimmer to post a qualifying time on the final night of the South African Swimming Championships in Durban on Friday.

He secured his place during the morning’s 50m freestyle heats, dipping below the required time of 22.18 seconds.

Tandy posted a time of 21.92 in the morning, but failed to do it during the final, where he raced to victory clocking 22.25.

He was followed by Doug Erasmus, who touched second in a time of 22.55.

A total of nine swimmers – five men and four women – made the preliminary team for the global championships that will be hosted in Gwangju, South Korea.

Four-time Olympic medallist Chad le Clos posted qualifying times in the 100m and 200m butterfly.

Double Commonwealth Games champion Tatjana Schoenmaker and Erin Gallagher were the pick of the female swimmers.

Schoenmaker made a clean sweep of the breaststroke titles at the championships winning gold over the 50m, 100m and 200m distances.

She posted qualifying times in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, which are Olympic distances.

Gallagher was in red hot form during the championships posting national records in the 50m and 100m butterfly events.

She posted qualifying times in the 100m freestyle and butterfly events.

Gallagher narrowly missed out on qualification in the 50m freestyle on Friday evening, posting a winning time of 25.14.





