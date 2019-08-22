With a fast and golden time of 1:09.75, Kaylene Corbett scooped the 100m breaststroke title ahead of teammate Christin Mundell at the African Games. Photo: Reg Caldecott

CASABLANCA – The South African swimming team continued to dominate in the pool, adding 13 medals (five gold, four silver and four bronze) to their tally on the second day of the aquatics programme at the 12th African Games in Casablanca, Morocco on Thursday. With a fast and golden time of 1:09.75, Kaylene Corbett scooped the 100m breaststroke title ahead of teammate Christin Mundell, who grabbed the silver in 1:10.67.

The bronze medal in the event went to Egypt’s Sarah Soliman in 1:13.36.

Mundell was not done for the evening as she also won the silver medal in the 200m freestyle in 2:04.75, ahead of Algeria’s Majda Chebaraka in 2:05.51 and behind Egypt’s Hania Moro in 2:04.31.

Alaric Basson and Michael Houlie bagged the gold and bronze in the 100m breaststroke, clocking 1:00.96 and 1:01.55, respectively, while the silver was claimed by Egypt’s Youssef Elkamash in 1:01.51.

This is what a gold medallist looks like. “I didn’t expect this, I’m happy . very very happy!” That’s Alaric Basson, the new African Games men’s 100m breaststroke champion#TeamSA #AfricanGames #Casablanca #swimming pic.twitter.com/DwWTVvAjnN — TeamSouthAfrica (@TeamSA19) August 22, 2019

In the 400m individual medley, Samantha Randle walked away with the top spot in a golden 4:55.31, followed by Algeria’s Hamida Rania Nefsi in 4:58.55 and Mzansi’s Jessica Whelan in 5:01.35.

Ayrton Sweeney claimed the men’s medley silver medal in 4:26.88.

Ryan Coetzee grabbed a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly in 24.04 behind Egypt’s Abdelrahman Elaraby in 23.81 and Ali Khalafalla in 23.88, while Erin Gallagher and Emma Chelius had to settle for the silver and bronze in their respective 50m butterfly race.

Gallagher posted 26.24 to Chelius’ 27.40, with the gold going to Egypt’s Farida Osman in 25.94.

Gallagher, Chelius, as well as Mundell and Whelan concluded the evening finals with a gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay in 9:06.29, while Chelius and Gallagher made it two races in a row with another gold medal in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, alongside Houlie and Neil Fair in 3:50.76.

