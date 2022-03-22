Icons Dawid and Nikkie Mocke show their pedigree at DHL Lifesaving SA Championships

Gqeberha - You could say that veteran couple Dawid and Nikkie Mocke ran amok to kick-start the 2022 DHL Lifesaving South Africa Championships at Kings Beach in Gqeberha. The Masters traditionally open proceedings of the week-long event that sees more than 1200 of South Africa’s finest lifesaving competitors compete in the Open, Junior, Seniors and Nippers categories, in the surf, on the sand and in the impressive Newton Park pool arena.

Most of the 2021 winners are back in Gqeberha, with Kwazulu-Natal’s Amica de Jager among those sure to podium several times during the course of the week. De Jager was one of the most talented teenagers to progress into the open division and once there she has dominated in most events. The Mocke husband and wife duo of Dawid and Nikkie are iconic names in lifesaving and paddling and the two the two set the standard on the opening day of the 2022 DHL Lifesaving National Club Championships in Gqeberha.

Dawid and Nikki Mocke are world champion paddlers from Fish Hoek and they won the prestigious iron competition for men and females respectively. The Mocke’s, who started the Surfski school in 2002, have always been synonymous with lifesaving and with success in the sport and in paddling. The Mocke’s met as teenagers and have been married for 19 years, during which time Nikki represented South Africa at the 2008 Olympics and Dawid was the World Sufski Series Champion four times between 2009 and 2012.

Nikki has made 18 national teams for lifesaving marathon canoe and sprint canoe paddling and in 1998 was crowned world champion marathon paddler. She was also the world lifesaving surfski champion in 2004 and in 2003 she set the Guinness world record when she paddled from Cuba to Florida in the United States. Nearly 20 years on and there is still no stopping the Mocke’s when it comes to competitive lifesaving and paddling. Nikki starred among the 40-44 year female grouping, winning three golds, two silvers and bronze in the beach flags.

Dawid won four golds and a silver in the 40-44 year male grouping. The Masters results don’t count towards the overall competition standing but that doesn’t mean it is any less competitive and this was no Sunday exhibition. It was the real deal, be it in the 30-34 years category or the 60-plus category. Summerstrand’s Masters proved too strong, finishing with 410 points, which included 11 first places. Clifton, who lead the 1st places with 19 podium visits, were second overall with 309 points and Fish Hoek were third with 303 points.

Monday’s action saw the Nippers take to the surf and sand in the under 14, under 12 and under 10 category and it was defending champions Summerstrand who made the early running in the U14s, leading Clifton and Fish Hoek. In the under 12s, Fish Hoek was prominent ahead of Llandudno and Plettenberg Bay, while in the u10s it was Clifton holding a slight advantage over Summerstrand and hosts Kings Beach. Live links to all DHL LSA surf and pool events for week, 20th March to 26th March