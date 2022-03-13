’I’m proof that anyone can change their lives,’ says Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker

Durban — Double Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker lauded the support of her team and ordinary South Africans as she walked away with the Sportswoman of the Year and the illustrious Sport Star of the Year awards at the SA Sports Awards at the Durban ICC on Saturday evening. The current world record holder in the 200m breaststroke expressed her gratitude in being able to live her dreams with a lot of people wanting her to achieve the best.

"I have received a tremendous amount of support from South Africans and that's just one thing I would like to point out," she said when speaking to the media. "My life has completely changed after the Olympics. If anyone out there has any doubts about their dream and the possibility of changing their lives, they should know that I am proof that you can." The 24 year old Schoenmaker revealed that she is not resting on her laurels and in fact hopes to let her achievements power her forward.

"I am always aware of the expectations I have put on myself now but that isn't something that gets to me because I'll always give my best in the pool and hopefully the next time I compete I can win." Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who also won big on the night, also expressed his joy at seeing Schoenmaker’s efforts and those of women in sport being appreciated. "I am very happy for Tatjana, it's just an indication that women in sport, especially in South Africa, are starting to get the recognition they deserve. "

"I have spoken to Tatjana a few times and hearing that she has to pay to go compete sometimes was saddening to me," he said. "We have to approach the matter with complete honesty. Men are always in the spotlight, we get paid more and receive endorsements but women work just as much if not more than us." @SmisoMsomi16

