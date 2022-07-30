Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Lara van Niekerk breaks own Commonwealth Games record again, Pieter Coetze fastest qualifier for final

South Africa's Lara van Niekerk on the way to winning Women's 50m Breaststroke - Semi-Final. Photo: Davies Davies/PA Wire/BackpagePix

South Africa's Lara van Niekerk on the way to winning Women's 50m Breaststroke - Semi-Final. Photo: Davies Davies/PA Wire/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town – “Hopefully I can break it again.” That was the word from Lara van Niekerk after she surpassed her own 50m breaststroke record in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games on Friday night.

The 19-year-old South African sensation raced to a superb 29.82 seconds in her heat earlier in the day at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, and then went even quicker in the semi-final when she won in 29.80, which sets her up nicely for a gold medal in Saturday night’s final (8.12pm SA time).

Story continues below Advertisement

Olympic 200m breaststroke champion Tatjana Schoenmaker (30.95) and Kaylene Corbett (31.43) also made it through to the decider.

“It felt amazing, it was really close and just broke it again, but it’s everything in a 50m,” Van Niekerk said. “I’m just so happy, I got to break it twice in a day, and we’ll see, hopefully, I can break it again tomorrow night.

“I don’t think it’s ever happened (having three South Africans in the final), not that I know of. But it’s amazing, just having those beautiful girls with me.

More on this

“It’s definitely going to calm my nerves, knowing that I’m not on my own like at Worlds. Having them with me, it’s going to be amazing.”

Another serious gold-medal contender in the pool will be Pieter Coetze in the men’s 100m backstroke final. Coetze stopped the clock at 53.67 in the semi-final, which made him the fastest qualifier for Saturday night’s final (10.05pm SA time).

The 18-year-old, who has also entered the 50m and 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle and the 4x100m relays in the freestyle and individual medley categories, was the only swimmer to go under the 54-second mark.

Story continues below Advertisement

The SA women’s 4x100m freestyle team will also compete in the final on Saturday (9.26pm SA time).

@ashfakmohamed

Related Topics:

Swimming

Share

Recent stories by:

Ashfak Mohamed