SA's Chad le Clos was in top form in Durban on Monday. Picture credit: fina.org

DURBAN – Swimmers Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher both produced Fina World Championship qualifying times at the SA National Aquatic Championships at the Kings Park Aquatic Centre, in Durban, on Monday. Olympian Le Clos was in top form as he cruised to the gold medal in both the 200m butterfly and the 100m freestyle, clocking a International Swimming Federation (Fina) qualification time of 1:56.21 in the butterfly, and a 49.75 in the freestyle, just 0.95 under the 48.80 requirement.

The silver and bronze in the 200m butterfly were claimed by Ethan du Preez in 1:58.24 and Eben Vorster in 1:58.44, while Ryan Coetzee and Zane Waddell took home the second and third place in the 100m freestyle in 49.84 and 50.28, respectively.

In the 100m freestyle, Erin Gallagher’s quick start won her the gold medal in a Fina qualification time of 54.34 ahead of Aimee Canny in 56.33 and Emma Chelius in 56.43, while in the 800m freestyle, Kate Beavon walked away with the gold medal in 8:59.38, followed by Kristin Bellingan in 9:01.84 and Abi Meder in 9:03.93.

Dune Coetzee narrowly missed out on a Fina qualification time when she clocked 2:10.89 in the 200m butterfly, just 1.68 under the required 2:09.21, while Emma Christianson claimed the silver in 2:16.66 and Trinity Hearne the bronze in 2:19.92.

The long-distance 1500m freestyle title was won by Josh Dannhauser in 15.24.55, followed by Henre Louw in 15.49.32 and Righardt Muller in 15.52.56.

The SA National Aquatic Championships will continue on Tuesday with the heats session starting at 9.30am, while the finals will begin at 5pm daily.

African News Agency (ANA)