McGlynn gunning for third Midmar title in a row

Johannesburg - Two-time defending aQuellé Midmar Mile champion Michael McGlynn on Wednesday confirmed he will be gunning for a third straight title this weekend. McGlynn powered to a second consecutive title in 2021 before qualifying for the Olympic Games and finishing an impressive eighth in the 10km open water event in Tokyo.

This year hasn’t quite gone according to plan, but the Durban swimmer is still determined to put in a good showing in the men’s elite race. “I started the new year with Covid and a chest injury, so my training hasn't been great,” he admitted. “But I would like to try and defend again because I really love this race and it's so exciting.” McGlynn will be up against a men’s field that includes 19-year-old Connor Buck, who finished third in 2021, and Tuks (University of Pretoria) swimmer Reino von Wielligh, seeded third for this race.

“I just want to focus on myself, but I believe there are people out there training hard,” said the 22-year-old. ALSO READ: Double delight as SA swimmers dominate Midmar Mile McGlynn’s title last year was won in smooth conditions while 2020’s race was contested in much choppier water. He reckons he doesn’t mind either way for this year’s event.

“Whatever happens, happens. I don't really know which I prefer because I like flat water, but choppy conditions suit me as well,” he said. McGlynn added that he learned a lot from his trip to compete in Tokyo, and while he hasn’t decided what comes next this year after the aQuellé Midmar Mile, he’s eager to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. “After competing at the Olympics, it’s definitely opened my eyes and helped me to see what's out there. After placing eighth in the 10km marathon swim, the best finish for a South African, I started to believe in my abilities more.”