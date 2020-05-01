Peaty now making a splash in his own back garden

LONDON - Britain's Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in.

The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 metres breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when offered the loan of a 5.7m long SwimFit 'flume' pool to use during the coronavirus lockdown.

The world and Olympic champion had been limited to working out in his garage and doing a daily run as he works towards next year's postponed Tokyo Games.

"It isn't exactly my favourite thing," the 1.91m tall swimmer, who weighs 86kg, told the Times newspaper on Friday. "I'm not built to run."

Peaty, who is due to become a father in September, was left high and dry after his regular full-sized training pool at Loughborough University was closed five weeks ago.