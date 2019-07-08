Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold at the Student Games in Italy. Photo: Dave Hunt/EPA

South Africa’s swimmers continued to set the pace at the World Student Games in Naples, Italy with Tatjana Schoenmaker and Tayla Lovemore racing to double golds on Monday evening. The duo claimed golden doubles in their respective events with Schoenmaker adding the 200m breaststroke title to the one she won over the 100m distance on Saturday. Lovemore did the same in the butterfly events winning the 50-100m double.

The South African swimmers contributed richly to Mzansi’s tally with Zane Waddell winning the 50m backstroke gold the night before when he touched at the same time as America’s Justin Ress for a share of gold in 24.48 seconds.

Lovemore and Schoenmaker continued to highlight the rise of South African female swimming their double act.

Commonwealth Games double-gold medalist Schoenmaker was in a class of her own on Monday evening winning the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:22.92 touching ahead of the Emily Escobedo of the United States in 2:23.65. Japan’s Kanako Watanabe rounded off the podium with 2:24.18 while Schoenmaker’s training partner Kaylene Corbett finished fourth in 2:24.93.

Lovemore out-sprinted American Dakota Luther to take the spoils in a time of 58.74. Luther bagged the silver medal in 58.82 with Germany’s Lisa Hoepink claiming bronze in 58.87.

South Africa has won a total of six medals at the Games so far after the men’s Sevens team won silver after losing to 15-12 to Japan in Sunday’s final. Japan scored three tries to the two by the South Africans.





IOL Sport

