Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold at the Student Games in Italy. Photo: Dave Hunt/EPA

TOKYO – South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker wrapped up the Tokyo leg of the Swimming World Cup with a total of two gold medals and one World Cup record.

Schoenmaker just missed out on a place in the 50m breaststroke final, when she finished the heats session in eighth place together with Australia’s Emily Seebohm, both touching the wall in 31.77. Schoenmaker won the 200m breaststroke on Friday's Day 1 at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

The silver medalist at last week's FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea won in a time of 2:22.35.

She became the first South African woman to medal at a FINA World Championships last week when she won silver in the 200-metre breaststroke.

The next leg of the Swimming World Cup will take place in Jinan, China from August 8 to 10.

WORLD CHAMPS SILVER🥈MEDALLIST!! (Am I actually typing this!). WOW!! HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?! Thk u so much for the messages! To @kaylenecorbett such an honor sharing this with u, World Champs Finalist!!! 🤗And @RoccoMeiring Sjoe,couldn’t have done it without u!🙏 #GodIsGreat🙏 pic.twitter.com/fy8bWBAI1s — Tatjana (@TRSchoenmaker) July 26, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)



