South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is making waves in the pool. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

TOKYO – Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the 200m breaststroke on Friday's Day 1 at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Schoenmaker, a silver medalist at last week's Schoenmaker FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, won in a time of 2:22.35.

“I am very happy because I did not imagine such a good time. I moved a lot, so I was tired in the morning, but I was able to relax and swim fast. I enjoyed swimming with world-class swimmers here in Tokyo,” Schoenmaker said after her victory.

#SWC19 - DAY 1 Finals

We have 2 new Breaststroke World Cup Records 🚨 tonight thanks to Tatjana Schoenmaker (200m - 2:22:35) and Ilya Shymanovich (100m - 58:73). Good job!! pic.twitter.com/n6YEc3FBf1 — FINA (@fina1908) August 2, 2019

She became the first South African woman to medal at a FINA World Championships last week when she won silver in the 200-metre breaststroke.

Schoenmaker will swim the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)