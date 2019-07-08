SA swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker. Photo: Reg Caldecott

NAPLES – SA swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker set a new African and South African record on her way to victory in the 100m women’s breaststroke at the World Student Games in Napoli, Italy, on Saturday. Schoenmaker surged to victory in the semifinal in 1 minute 6.32 seconds, bettering her previous personal best by 0.09.

In the final, the Tuks swimmer clinched the gold medal in 1:06.42. Japan’s Mai Fukasawa was second in a time of 1:07.22 and countrywoman Kanako Watanabe third swimming 1:07.28.

According to her coach, Rocco Meiring, Schoenmaker has been on an emotional rollercoaster since last year's Commonwealth Games.

"Like a real champ, she did not let it deter her from what needed she needed to do. Tatjana continued to put in the long hard hours during training and making significant sacrifices without ever complaining,” said Meiring.

"Experience and having learned how to overcome disappointments taught Tatjana to only focus on the goal at hand when it matters. That is why she won the 100m-breaststroke final."

African News Agency (ANA)