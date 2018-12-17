Cameron van der Burgh waves to the crowd after winning the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final. Photo: Roman Pilipey/EPA

Cameron van der Burgh bowed out of an illustrious career as double world champion at the World Swimming Short-Course Championships in Hangzhou, China on Sunday. The 30-year-old Van der Burgh raced to victory in the 50m breaststroke in a championship record of 25.41 seconds.

The world record holder announced his retirement from international swimming after winning the 100m breaststroke title earlier this week.

Belarus' Ilya Shymanovich touched second behind the South African in the 50m breaststroke final in a time of 25.77 with Brazilian Felipe Lima rounding off the podium in third place with 25.80.

"It is better to end my career now, 2018 has been an amazing year, getting married and becoming a Commonwealth champion and now a double world champion,” Van der Burgh said.

Gold medalist South Africa's Cameron Van Der Burgh hugs his wife after winning gold at the men's 50m breaststroke. Photo: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo

“It will be hard to beat this year, I am more than happy [with the decision to retire]. I have prepared for my next life and I have started that, so I am not sad at all.



"It is more than a happy ending. It is not every athlete that gets to ride into the sunset as a double world champion."

Chad le Clos won his first 100m freestyle medal bagging the bronze medal to earn his fourth of the championships.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the race in a time of 45.62 with Russian Vladimir Morozov winning silver in 45.64.

Le Clos outsprinted Russia's Vladislav Grinevto take third place in a time of 45.89 adding to the 100m butterfly gold and the 50m and 200m butterfly silver medals.

"I was slightly nervous. It was a big field and I was right next to the big guys and obviously, I am disappointed not to win, but fair play to the other guys,” Le Clos said.



"I almost finished fourth, but it was a fun race and I enjoyed it."

