Swiss Moto3 crash victim Jason Dupasquier dies aged 19

MUGELLO, Italy - Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died aged 19 from injuries sustained in a crash in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, organisers MotoGP announced on Sunday.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP said on Twitter.

"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace," the statement added.

Dupasquier, in his second season in Moto3, fell and was struck by another bike, before sliding along the track, during Saturday qualifying.

Doctors rushed to the scene and after attending to him for 40 minutes on the circuit had him airlifted to Florence's Careggi hospital.

The teenager underwent chest surgery overnight "for a vascular lesion" and had suffered "severe brain damage", a hospital spokesman told AFP earlier Sunday.

His team, Pruestel GP, had already pulled out of Sunday's race.

Tom Luthi, who races in Moto2, also withdrew from Sunday's grand prix to be close to Dupasquier's family at the hospital, his team SAG Racing announced.

AFP