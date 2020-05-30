Am I next? Coco Gauff asks following death of George Floyd

NEW YORK - Teenage tennis star Coco Gauff has joined the chorus of people protesting the killing of African-Americans in US, following the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis under police custody.

George Floyd, aged 46, died on Monday evening shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe."

Chauvin was arrested earlier on Friday and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter amid a national outrage following Floyd's death.

On Friday, Gauff posted a TikTok video on her official Twitter handle in which she said she would "always use my platform to help make the world a better place".

"This is why I am using my voice to fight against racism," the caption reads in the video posted by her as it cuts to images of Floyd and others.