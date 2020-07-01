Amateurs return to action but Tennis SA cancels SA Spring Open
JOHANNESBURG - Tennis SA (TSA) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the SA Spring Open scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 4 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While club tennis and coaching can return with immediate effect, the combined International Tennis Federation (ITF) $15 000 Transition Tour and Wheelchair Tennis Grade II event will now be hosted in 2021, with dates to be announced in due course.
Following a thorough review of safety considerations, logistical challenges, financial constraints and potential restrictions on international travel posed by the pandemic, it was deemed not feasible to stage the tournament this year.
TSA chief executive Richard Glover said: “We’re deeply disappointed at not being able to host the second edition of the SA Spring Open this year, but this unprecedented decision was due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that this has caused to ensuring that the event could be staged successfully.”
ALL categories of club tennis players and coaching can return with immediate effect.
South Africa as of Tuesday had recorded 151 209 Covid-19 infections, with 2657 deaths and 73 543 recoveries. The numbers have been skyrocketing in the country since the beginning of June when 34 357 total cases had been reported, and since then the infections have more than quadrupled.
African New Agency (ANA)