American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

NEW YORK - American women’s tennis star Sofia Kenin has been named the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Player of the Year. The award comes after she won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

Kenin defeated World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the Australian Open semi-finals. She then went on to beat twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the final to claim the title at the Melbourne Park tennis centre. Kenin also reached the French Open final in Paris and finished the season ranked a career-high No. 4.

The 22-year-old Sofia Kenin is the eighth American to win the WTA Player of the Year accolade. She joins Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Lindsay Davenport, Tracy Austin, Chris Evert, Venus Williams and Jennifer Capriati.

Iga Swiatek, who became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title this season when she beat Kenin in the French Open final, was named the WTA's Most Improved Player of the Year.

She won her maiden Grand Slam title at the @AustralianOpen.



Took home a second 2020 title at @Open6emeSensML.@rolandgarros finalist.



One of two players to reach the second week of all three Grand Slams in 2020.



World No. 4 @SofiaKenin is the WTA Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/EKrrrgobKf — wta (@WTA) December 8, 2020

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka was named WTA Comeback Player of the Year after she claimed her first title in over four years at the Western & Southern Open and advanced to her fifth career Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open. The Belarusian also regained her spot in the WTA Top 20.