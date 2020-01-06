BRISBANE – South Africa bounced back from an opening loss to Serbia with a clean sweep victory over Chile at the ATP Cup tennis event in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday.
Rising South African star Lloyd Harris made a strong start against Nicolas Jarry to give South Africa an early lead.
Jarry seemed to be in control early in the first set when 4-2 up but lost four straight games to end up falling 6-4 to Harris. In the second set, Harris broke in the third game and kept the difference until the end. Harris defeated the Chilean 6-4 6-4 to setup teammate Kevin Anderson for the tie-clinching opportunity.
“I'm super happy. I went down early at the start with the break, but came back strong straight away, broke him to love, and I think I just built on confidence from there,” Harris told ATPtour.com.
“I started serving well, hitting some spots, going more for percentage and I feel like I just constructed the match very well and it panned out as I wanted.”