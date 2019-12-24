Auckland Classic organisers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to "knee issues". Photo: Reuters

WELLINGTON – Auckland Classic organisers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to "knee issues". The Canadian teenager had been the top seed for the Jan. 6-12 tournament, which is a traditional warmup event for players fine tuning their game ahead of the Australian Open.

"Organisers have been advised that Bianca Andreescu has had to withdraw from the upcoming event due to her ongoing knee issues," the tournament said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed not to welcome Bianca back and wish her all the best for a speedy recovery."

Andreescu came through qualifying in Auckland earlier this year only to lose to Germany's Julia Goerges in the final, which she used as a springboard for a sensational 2019.