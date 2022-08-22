Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, August 22, 2022

Alex Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle injury

Germany’s Alexander Zverev

Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA

Published 3h ago

Paris — World No 2 Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery from torn ankle ligaments, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Zverev (25) has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

The German lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem, having led by two sets, and reached the semi-finals last year.

His place in the main draw of the August 29-September 11 tournament will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

Zverev had played in 27 consecutive Grand Slams since his 2015 debut before the injury forced him to miss Wimbledon.

He has been named in Germany's team for the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month.

AFP

