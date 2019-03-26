SA's Kevin Anderson is through to the Miami Open round of 16. Photo: ATP World Tour

MIAMI – South Africa’s Kevin Anderson beat Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-4 7-6(6) in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday. Big server, Anderson had 13 aces with just one double-fault to seal the victory.

The towering South African sixth seed, showing no ill-effects from the arm injury that hampered him earlier this year, will be a heavy favourite when he faces unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson (on Tuesday at 9pm SA time), who beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 7-5.

Anderson is playing in only his second tournament of the season, after losing in the second round of the Australian Open to American Frances Tiafoe.

That face when you make it to the fourth round in Miami 👇@KAndersonATP | #miamiopen pic.twitter.com/lmxdxjXxzN — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 25, 2019

The South African withdrew from four events, including the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month, because of a persistent right elbow injury.

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook