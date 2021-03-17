Andrey Rublev joins Alex Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

Russian world number eight Andrey Rublev has joined U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev in criticising ATP Tour's current rankings system during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the revised rules do not fairly reward performance.

Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year.

Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

"If we would have the normal system, I would be like No.4 in the world I think," Rublev told reporters when asked about Zverev's comments. "So what do you think is better for me, to be No.8 or No.4?"

The 23-year-old Russian has won his last four ATP 500 events, dating back to Hamburg last September, and only Federer has a longer winning streak at the level with 28 victories.