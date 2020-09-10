ATP adds four events to 2020 calendar to make up for coronavirus effect

LONDON - Four new tournaments have been added to the provisional ATP calendar for the remainder of the 2020 season, the men's Tour announced on Thursday.

The German city of Cologne will host back-to-back ATP 250 events on indoor hard while Sardinia will stage a clay-court event and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan will host an indoor event.

The events will be on single-year licence as the ATP offers professionals the opportunity to earn money and ranking points in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

All the events will be subject to satisfying strict health and safety, international travel and ATP event requirements.

"Adding new events to the Tour calendar is a positive step given the many challenges our sport has faced this year, and I would like to thank all the event organisers on the calendar," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.