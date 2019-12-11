LONDON - Italy's emerging influence in the sphere of world tennis was underlined on Wednesday as Massimo Calvelli was confirmed as the new chief executive of the men's Tour's governing body the ATP.
The 45-year-old, formerly in charge of sports brand Nike's marketing division, will take up his post on Jan. 1, the same day as new chairman and fellow Italian Andrea Gaudenzi.
Briton Chris Kermode has combined the two roles since 2013 but failed to garner enough support in May from the ATP Player Council -- headed by Novak Djokovic -- and will stand down at the end of December.
An ATP statement said Calvelli was the "unanimous choice" of the ATP Board of Directors.
"I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of the ATP," said Calvelli. "I have been involved in professional tennis for most of my life and I look forward to bringing my passion and knowledge of the sport into this role.