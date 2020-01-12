Serbia captain Nenad Zimonjic, Novak Djokovic Nikola Milojevic, Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki celebrate with the trophy after winning the ATP Cup. Photo: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

BRISBANE – The ATP will donate $500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts, the governing body of men's tennis said on Sunday. The donation from players was announced by Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal after Serbia defeated Spain to capture the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney.

The Australian bush has been burning for nearly three months and the fires have killed 28 people, claimed 2,000 homes and consumed millions of acres of land and wildlife.

"This donation with the ATP is on behalf of all the players and our thoughts and support go out to all those who have been affected," ATP Player Council president Djokovic added in a statement released later.

"Australia is such an amazing and welcoming country and it feels like home for us at the start of each season. To see the damage to wildlife and nature... has been devastating."