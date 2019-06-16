STUTTGART – Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime's wait for a maiden ATP title was extended on Sunday as the teenager was beaten by Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.
The 18-year-old has risen to 21st in the world rankings this season, but fell to his third defeat from as many finals, as Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6 (13/11).
The victory in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up was the 30th-ranked Berrettini's third title, after triumphs on clay in Gstaad last year and Budapest in April.
Auger-Aliassime is one of a number of Canadian youngsters climbing through the tennis ranks, including Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu.
He saw five set points come and go in the second-set tie-break, before the 23-year-old Berrettini – the first Italian grass-court finalist since Andreas Seppi at Eastbourne in 2011 – took his third match point.
That title winning feeling 🙌#MercedesCup | #Berrettini pic.twitter.com/XKiaHWNLXQ— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 16, 2019
ATP Stuttgart Final Result
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x7) 6-4, 7-6 (13/11)AFP