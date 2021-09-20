Branden Grace getting closer to top 50 in the world

JOHANNESBURG – Branden Grace is steadily working his way back into the world’s top 100 players, and his work in the European Tour’s Dutch Open at the weekend saw him climb on place to 56th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Grace had a share of 12th behind winner Kristoffer Broberg at the weekend, and, while he wasn’t inside the top 10 as Justin Harding was, he still did enough to get one spot higher on the list, and 70 higher than the 126th where he started the year. He has been ranked as high as 10th, back in 2016 after the PGA Championship where he finished in a share of fourth.