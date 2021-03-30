Caddy or soccer coach? Andy Murray ponders life after tennis

Britain's Andy Murray would be interested in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications after he retires from tennis, the former world number one said.

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, pulled out of the Miami Open last week due to a groin injury. The 33-year-old has fallen to 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries.

The Briton did not mention when he would bring the curtain down on his playing career but said he was interested in exploring other sports after retirement.

"I really like golf, being a caddy on a golf tour would be exciting – to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that," Murray told the Gentleman's Journal magazine.

